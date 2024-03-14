Dolphins Signing TE Jody Fortson

The Dolphins are signing TE Jody Fortson to a contract, per his agent.

The Chiefs declined to tender him as a restricted free agent yesterday and he’s opting to shake things up by going to Miami instead of re-signing with Kansas City on a smaller deal.

Fortson, 28, went undrafted out of Valdosta State back in 2019 before signing on with the Chiefs and making the 53-man roster.

He then suffered a torn left Achilles’ during a game in October of 2021 against Washington but was brought back for the 2022 season. He returned again on an exclusive rights deal for 2023 but spent the year on IR.

Kansas City declined to tender Fortson as a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Fortson appeared in 13 games with the Chiefs, recording nine catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns.