Dolphins Signing UDFA Arkansas State QB James Blackman

Tom Pelissero reports that the Dolphins are signing former Arkansas State QB James Blackman after he went undrafted on Saturday.

Blackman, 24, transferred to Arkansas State from Florida State and was named MVP of the 2017 Independence Bowl.

During his college career, Blackman played four seasons at Florida State and two at Arkansas State. He recorded 9,240 passing yards and threw for 65 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

We will have more on the Dolphins and their UDFA signings as they become available.