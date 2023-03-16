Dolphins Signing WR Braxton Berrios To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are signing WR Braxton Berrios to a one-year deal.

It’s worth noting Berrios won’t count against the Dolphins in the compensatory pick formula, as he was released by the Jets earlier this offseason.

Berrios, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Patriots out of Miami in 2018. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,578,408 rookie contract when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason. He was quickly claimed by the Jets.

Berrios was set to be an unrestricted free agent last offseason and re-signed him to a two-year, $12 million deal. He was set to earn a base salary of $5,500,000 in 2023 when he was released.

In 2022, Berrior appeared in all 17 games and recorded 18 receptions on 32 targets for 145 yards (8.1 YPC), to go along with nine rushing attempts for 91 yards (10.1 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also recorded 600 yards as a kickoff return specialist and 240 yards on punt returns.