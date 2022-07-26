Dolphins Signing WR Mohamed Sanu

The Miami Dolphins are signing veteran WR Mohamed Sanu to a contract, per his agent.

Sanu is familiar with Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel from previous stops with San Francisco and Atlanta, so this move makes some sense.

The team is also releasing WR Cody Core, according to Jonathan Jones.

Sanu, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2012. He spent four years in Cincinnati before signing a five-year, $32.5 million contract that included $14 million guaranteed with the Falcons in 2016.

The Falcons traded Sanu to the Patriots for a second-round pick before last year’s deadline. Sanu was set to make a base salary of $6.5 million in 2020 when New England cut him.

He later signed a one-year deal with the 49ers but was eventually released and finished out the 2020 season with the Lions, Sanu returned to the 49ers last March.

In 2021, Sanu appeared in eight games for the 49ers and caught 15 passes for 177 yards receiving and no touchdowns.