Dolphins Signing WR Will Fuller

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins are signing former Texans WR Will Fuller to a one-year contract.

Fuller was one of the best available players and among the best options at receiver. He should be a good compliment to DeVante Parker.

It should be mentioned that Fuller was suspended for six games last season and still has one game remaining to serve in 2021.

Fuller, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.164 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $1.83 million for the 2019 season when the Texans exercised his fifth-year option in 2019.

The option is worth $10.1 million for the 2020 season. Fuller was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Fuller appeared in 11 games for the Texans and caught 53 passes for 879 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.