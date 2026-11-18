Per the NFL transaction wire, the Dolphins had four punters in for a tryout.

The full list includes:

Jack Browning Jamie Gillan Aidan Laros Jack Stonehouse

Of the group, the team signed Browning to a practice squad contract.

Browning, 25, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was waived and caught on with the Ravens for camp before being waived again.

Browning spent the 2024 season back and forth between the Buccaneers’ active roster and practice squad.

In 2024, Browning appeared in five games for the Buccaneers and punted 10 times for 425 yards (42.5 YPP).