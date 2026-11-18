The Philadelphia Eagles officially claimed OT Ajani Cornelius off of waivers from the Cowboys on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Cornelius, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Oregon. He signed a four-year, $4.41 million rookie contract with Dallas.

He landed on injured reserve in November of last year. He was activated from IR in February and was eventually cut loose this week.

In 2026, Cornelius has appeared in three games for the Cowboys.