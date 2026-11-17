The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed RB Jaydon Blue to the 53-man roster.

The Eagles also signed DT Leki Fotu to the practice squad.

Blue, 22, was a four-star recruit who committed to Texas. He declared for the draft after three seasons.

The Cowboys selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $4.627 million with a $427,068 signing bonus but was let go after camp this year.

From there, Blue signed with the Eagles’ practice squad and has bounced on and off the roster. He was let go by the Eagles a week ago.

In 2025, Blue appeared in five games for the Cowboys and rushed 38 times for 129 yards (3.4 YPC) and one touchdown. He caught his only target for five yards.

In 2026, Blue has appeared in two games for the Eagles and caught one pass for nine yards.