The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed TE Zach Ertz and OT John Ojukwu to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Eagles also designated RB Will Shipley to return from injured reserve. In addition, Philadelphia signed RB Jaydon Blue, LB Chance Campbell and TE Hayden Rucci to the practice squad and released DB Shaun Wade from the practice squad.

Ertz, 35, was a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2013. The Cardinals traded him during the 2021 season for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Ertz played out the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract, which included $20 million guaranteed and an $8.25 million base salary for the 2021 season.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million contract with $17.5 million guaranteed with the Cardinals.

Ertz was due $8.5 million in the final year of the deal in 2024 when the Cardinals released him. He caught on with the Lions for a brief stint before joining the Commanders.

In March of 2025, Ertz re-signed with Washington on a one-year, $6.25 million deal worth up to $9 million with incentives. He recently signed to the Eagles’ practice squad.

In 2026, Ertz has appeared in three games for the Eagles and caught three passes for 22 yards.