Eagles Re-Signing CB James Bradberry To Three-Year, $38M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles are re-signing CB James Bradberry to a three-year, $38 million contract.

According to Schefter, the deal includes $20 million fully guaranteed and another $6 million in incentives, which brings the total up to $44 million.

Bradberry, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.96 million rookie contract in Carolina before departing in free agency.

Bradberry signed with the Giants in 2020 on a three-year, $45 million deal. He was entering the final year of that deal and was slated to make $13.4 million in 2022 when the Giants released him.

The Eagles later signed Bradberry to a one-year contract last year.

In 2022, Bradberry apepared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 44 tackles, three interceptions, a defensive touchdown and 17 pass defenses.