Eagles Re-Signing DT Fletcher Cox To One-Year, $10M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles are re-signing DT Fletcher Cox to a one-year, $10 million deal.

According to Schefter, Cox took a “hometown discount” from the Eagles and turned down more lucrative offers from other teams.

Cox, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He was in the sixth year of his seven-year, $110.79 million contract that includes $63 million guaranteed when the Eagles released him with a post-June 1 designation.

However, the Eagles later re-signed Cox to a one-year contract worth $14 million last year.

In 2022, Cox appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 43 tackles, seven sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery.

