Eagles Re-Signing DT Fletcher Cox To One-Year, $14M Deal

Mike Garafolo reports that the Eagles have agreed to re-sign DT Fletcher Cox to a one-year contract worth $14 million.

Cox was scheduled to earn $18 million and this figure would have been fully guaranteed had he remained on their roster as of 4 pm last Thursday, however, the team opted to cut Cox in order to avoid this.

Cox, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He was in the sixth year of his seven-year, $110.79 million contract that includes $63 million guaranteed when the Eagles released with a post-June 1 designation.

In 2021, Cox appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery, and a defensive touchdown.