Eagles Re-Signing RB Boston Scott To One-Year, $2M Deal

Tom Pelissero reports that the Eagles are re-signing RB Boston Scott to a one-year, $2 million deal.

Scott, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with New Orleans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Saints later signed Scott to their practice squad after clearing waivers and he was eventually signed to the Eagles’ active roster in 2020. He returned to the Eagles on an exclusive rights offer before signing another one-year deal with the team for 2022.

In 2022, Scott appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and rushed for 217 yards on 54 carries (4 YPC) to go along with five catches for 15 yards.