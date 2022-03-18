Eagles Re-Signing RB Boston Scott

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Eagles are re-signing RB Boston Scott to a one-year, $1.75 million contract.

According to Pelissero, the contract can increase up to $2.25 million with incentives and Scott receives $1.1 million guaranteed.

Scott, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with New Orleans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Saints later signed Scott to their practice squad after clearing waivers and he was eventually signed to the Eagles’ active roster in 2020. He returned to the Eagles last year on an exclusive rights offer.

In 2021, Scott appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and rushed for 373 yards on 87 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with 13 receptions for 83 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.