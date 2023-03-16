Eagles Signing CB Greedy Williams

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing CB Greedy Williams, according to Mary Kay Cabot.

Williams, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2019. He’s coming off of the final year of his four-year, $6,458,676 rookie contract including a $2,717,220 signing bonus.

Williams became an unrestricted free-agent this offseason

In 2022, Williams appeared in 11 games for the Browns and recorded nine tackles.