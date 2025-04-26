Eagles Signing Florida UDFA RB Montrell Johnson

Per Greg Auman, the Eagles are signing UDFA Florida RB Montrell Johnson to a contract following the draft.

Johnson, 22, began his career at Louisiana in 2021 before transferring to Florida the following season.

He was the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year in 2021 at Louisiana and was also named Second-team All-Sun Belt.

In three years with the Gators and one with the Cajuns, Johnson started in 29 of his 42 games, rushing for 3,089 yards on 560 carries (5.3 YPC) and 33 touchdowns. He also caught 61 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns.