Eagles Signing LB Chandler Martin To Two-Year Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Ravens LB Chandler Martin to a two-year deal, according to Aaron Wilson.

Martin was hurt during the team’s Thanksgiving loss to the Bengals.

Martin, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis last year. He later signed a three-year, $3 million contract with the Ravens.

Baltimore opted to waive Martin coming out of the preseason and he was later signed to their practice squad. He was on and off of the active roster ever since.

In 2025, Martin appeared in three games for the Ravens and recorded five tackles.