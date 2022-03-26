Eagles Signing LB Kyzir White To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles have agreed to terms with former Chargers LB Kyzir White on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

White, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft. He just finished out his four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career this offseason when he opted to sign with the Eagles.

In 2021, White appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and recorded 144 total tackles, one sack, and two interceptions for 22 yards.