Eagles Signing LT Jordan Mailata To Four-Year, $64M Extension

Adam Caplan reports that the Eagles and LT Jordan Mailata have agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension on Sunday. According to Caplan, the contract can be worth up to $80 million and includes $40.85 million guaranteed.

The Eagles have already confirmed the news:

Roster Move: #Eagles sign T Jordan Mailata to a four-year contract extension through 2025.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/3acT5GEoN5 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 11, 2021

Mailata, 24, was selected with the No. 233 overall pick in the seventh round in 2018 after the Eagles traded up with the Patriots to get him. He agreed to a four-year, $2,549,392 with the Eagles and was set to make a base salary of $660,000 for the 2021 season.

Mailata would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

Mailata is a former Aussie Rugby player, who made the decision to pursue an NFL career this past offseason.

In 2020, Mailata appeared in 15 games for the Eagles, making 10 starts for them.

