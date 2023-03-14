Eagles Signing RB Rashaad Penny

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are signing RB Rashaad Penny to a contract.

Penny’s an interesting addition for the Eagles, as he’s played quite well when healthy. He hasn’t been healthy often, however.

This likely means the Eagles won’t be bringing back RB Miles Sanders, who’s also a free agent.

Penny, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He just finished out his four-year, $10,765,436 rookie contract that includes a $5,909,408 signing bonus with the Seahawks.

Seattle declined his fifth-year option, which would have cost the Seahawks $4.523 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. However, they opted to re-sign him to a one-year, $5.75 million deal.

In 2022, Penny appeared in five games for the Seahawks and rushed for 346 yards on 57 carries to go along with four receptions for 16 yards receiving and two touchdowns.