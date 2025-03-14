Eagles Signing TE Kylen Granson To One-Year Deal

SportsTrust Advisors announced their client, TE Kylen Granson, is signing with the Eagles.
Adam Schefter reports Granson is receiving a one-year deal.
Granson, 26, was drafted by the Colts in the fourth round out of SMU in the 2021 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year deal worth $4,186,369 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time.
In 2024, Granson appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 14 receptions for 182 yards (13.0 YPC).
