Eagles Signing WR John Hightower To Futures Deal

Per Aaron Wilson, the Eagles are bringing back WR John Hightower on a futures/reserve deal.

The full list of players signed to futures deals by the Eagles now includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Hightower, 25, is a former fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Boise State. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3,595,052 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $780,000 this season before being let go by the team.

In 2021, Hightower appeared in one game for the Eagles and had one return for 17 yards and a fumble.