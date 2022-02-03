Eagles Signing WR John Hightower To Futures Deal

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Per Aaron Wilson, the Eagles are bringing back WR John Hightower on a futures/reserve deal.

John Hightower

The full list of players signed to futures deals by the Eagles now includes:

  1. G/T Kayode Awosika
  2. WR Deon Cain
  3. LB Christian Elliss
  4. CB Craig James
  5. DE Matt Leo
  6. DE Cameron Malveaux
  7. S Jared Mayden
  8. CB Mac McCain
  9. LB JaCoby Stevens
  10. TE Noah Togiai
  11. DT Marvin Wilson
  12. WR John Hightower

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Hightower, 25, is a former fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Boise State. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3,595,052 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $780,000 this season before being let go by the team.

In 2021, Hightower appeared in one game for the Eagles and had one return for 17 yards and a fumble.

Leave a Reply