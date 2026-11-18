Eagles HC Nick Sirianni announced that QB Joe Milton will start Week 11’s game against the Steelers, per Adam Schefter.

Philadelphia made the move to Milton as their starter in Week 9 after struggling with Tanner McKee.

Milton, 26, was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 draft by the Patriots. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,203,316 million rookie contract that includes $183,316 guaranteed when he was traded to Dallas in 2025.

The Cowboys let Milton go after camp this year but re-signed him to the practice squad shortly after. Philadelphia signed him off Dallas’ practice squad in mid-October.

In 2026, Milton has appeared in one game for the Eagles and completed 52.9 percent of his passes for 169 yards, to go along with nine rushing attempts for 64 yards (7.1 YPC).