Falcons Re-Signing RB Cordarrelle Patterson To Two-Year, $10.5M Deal

Mike Garafolo reports that the Falcons have agreed to terms with RB Cordarrelle Patterson, who has been lobbying for his return to Atlanta in 2022.

Aaron Wilson reports that the Falcons’ deal with Patterson is for two years and is worth $10.5 million.

The Falcons had also expressed interest in Patterson’s return, so there is no surprise that the two sides have agreed to terms.

Patterson, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract with the Vikings, but they declined to pick up his fifth-year option, which allowed him to sign a free-agent deal with the Raiders in 2017. Patterson was later traded to the Patriots and played out the final year of his two-year, $8.5 million contract. From there, he agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bears in 2019. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons for the 2021 season. In 2021, Patterson appeared in 16 games for the Falcons, rushing 153 times for 618 yards (4.0 YPC) and six touchdowns. He added 52 receptions on 69 targets for 548 yards and five touchdowns, as well as 434 kickoff return yards.