Falcons Re-Signing CB Isaiah Oliver To One-Year Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Falcons are re-signing CB Isaiah Oliver to a one-year deal on Friday.

Oliver, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Falcons in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He finished his four-year, $4,636,643 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Oliver appeared in four games and recorded 10 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and three pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.