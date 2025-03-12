Falcons Re-Signing DL Ta’Quon Graham To One-Year Deal

According to Jonathan Jones, the Falcons are re-signing DL Ta’Quon Graham to a one-year deal.

Graham, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas.

He just finishing the final year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and was entering the open market for the first time in his NFL Career.

In 2024, Graham appeared in 10 games for the Falcons and recorded 12 tackles.