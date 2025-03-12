Falcons Re-Signing WR KhaDarel Hodge To Two-Year, $6M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons are re-signing WR KhaDarel Hodge to a two-year, $6 million deal on Wednesday.

He was elected to last year’s Pro Bowl as a special teamer.

Hodge, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Prairie View A&M back in 2018. He later signed on with the Rams and returned to Los Angeles on an exclusive rights contract for the 2019 season.

Hodge was waived coming out of the preseason and later claimed by the Browns. Cleveland re-signed him to a contract as a restricted free agent.

However, the Browns waived Hodge and he was later claimed by the Lions. He finished out the season in Detroit before signing a one-year deal with the Falcons for the 2022 season. Atlanta re-signed him to two consecutive one-year extensions.

In 2024, Hodge appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded seven receptions for 131 yards (18.1 YPC) and one touchdown. He also recorded six tackles and one tackle for loss on special teams.