Falcons Signing 13 To Futures Contracts

The Falcons announced the signing of 13 players to futures contracts for the 2024 season.

The following is a list of players being signed to future deals:

WR Chris Blair DB Natrone Brooks DB Lukas Denis LB Milo Eifler DE Demone Harris OT John Leglu LB Donavan Mutin DT Willington Previlon G Justin Shaffer OT Ryan Swoboda OT Tyler Vrabel RB Carlos Washington OT Barry Wesley

Denis, 26, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College following the 2019 NFL Draft. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason.

Denis had a stint with the Indoor Football League in 2022 before joining the XFL for the 2023 season. He joined the Falcons on a futures deal in May but was cut coming out of the preseason. He later was signed back to the team’s practice squad.

In 2023, Denis appeared in 10 games and recorded 37 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions.