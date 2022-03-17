Falcons Signing CB Casey Hayward For Two Years, $11M

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons are signing CB Casey Hayward to a two-year, $11 million deal.

Hayward provides a veteran presence in the secondary and should be a starter for Atlanta.

Hayward, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract in Green Bay before signing a three-year, $15.3 million contract that included $6.8 million guaranteed with the Chargers in 2016.

The Chargers later signed Hayward to a three-year, 36 million extension with $20 million fully guaranteed in 2018. He was owed a base salary of $9,750,000 for the 2021 season when the Chargers released him last March.

From there, Hayward signed a one-year contract worth up to $4 million with the Raiders in May.

In 2021, Hayward appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 46 total tackles, one interception, nine pass deflections and a safety. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 12 cornerback out of 116 qualifying players.