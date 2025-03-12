Falcons Signing CB Mike Ford To Two-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Falcons are signing CB Mike Ford to a two-year, $4 million deal.

He’ll compete for a role in Atlanta’s secondary this summer. This is his second stint with the Falcons after a year with them in 2022.

Ford, 30, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State back in 2018. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being claimed off waivers by the Broncos in September of 2021.

He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Falcons the following season before joining the Browns on a one-year deal for 2023.

The Texans signed him to a two-year, $4.5 million deal last offseason, but he was among Houston’s final roster cuts and returned to the Browns.

In 2024, Ford appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 13 total tackles.