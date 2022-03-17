Falcons Signing DB Teez Tabor

The Atlanta Falcons have signed DB Teez Tabor to a contract on Thursday, according to Michael Rothstein.

Tabor, 26, was drafted by the Lions in the second round out of Florida back in 2017. He was set to enter the third year of his four-year, $4.82 million rookie contract with $2.79 million guaranteed when Detroit cut him loose during final roster cuts.

Tabor had a short stint with the 49ers before catching on with the Bears in 2020.

In 2021, Tabor appeared in six games for the Bears and recorded eight tackles and no interceptions.