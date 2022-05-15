Falcons Signing DB Tre Webb

According to his Twitter account, the Falcons are signing undrafted DB Tre Webb after a successful tryout at their rookie minicamp.
Webb played for five seasons at San Jose State before transferring to Montana State in 2021 for his final college season.
During his college career, Webb appeared in 56 games and recorded 280 tackles, half a sack, two interceptions, 12 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.
