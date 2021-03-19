Falcons Signing LB Brandon Copeland To One-Year Deal

Free-agent LB Brandon Copeland‘s representation, JL Sports, announced that their client is signing a one-year deal with the Falcons.

The Giants also showed interest in Copeland, but he decided to sign with Atlanta.

Copeland, 29, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Pennsylvania back in 2013. He lasted just a few months with the team before he was waived and later caught on with the Titans during his rookie season.

After a year in Tennessee, Copeland signed a one-year contract with the Lions and returned to Detroit on a one-year, $615,000 exclusive rights contract the following year. The Jets signed Copeland to a contract in 2018 and he returned to New York last year on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million.

The Patriots signed Copeland to a one-year contract last offseason.

In 2020, Copeland appeared in six games and recorded 11 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and no sacks.