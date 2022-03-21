Falcons Signing LB Lorenzo Carter To One-Year Contract

Ian Rapoport reports that the Atlanta Falcons are signing former Giants LB Lorenzo Carter to a one-year deal.

Carter, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2018. He just finished out his four-year, $3,509,804 rookie contract that included a $1,049,804 signing bonus.

Carter recently posted a farewell message to the Giants on his social media account as he prepared to sign with a new team for the first time in his career.

In 2021, Carter appeared in 14 games for the Giants and recorded 50 tackles, five sacks, and one interception.