Falcons Signing OT Elijah Wilkinson

Veteran OT Elijah Wilkinson announced on his social media he is signing with the Atlanta Falcons.

Wilkinson, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Massachusetts back in 2017. He later signed on with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Wilkinson played under exclusive rights tenders for two seasons before returning to the Broncos on a one-year, restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season. The Bears signed him to a contract last March.

In 2021, Wilkinson appeared in 12 games for the Bears, making one start for them at right tackle.