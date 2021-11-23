Falcons Signing P Thomas Morstead

Veteran P Thomas Morstead announced that he has signed a contract with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday.

Atlanta also announced that they signed P Dom Maggio to the practice squad.

I’m so grateful for the opportunity to continue my playing career. Thank you Atlanta Falcons I’ll give you everything I have!

I acknowledge that this will pain many of my biggest supporters. All I can say is my love for New Orleans is as strong as ever. #WhoDatForLife pic.twitter.com/uCEDSmYOO3 — Thomas Morstead (@thomasmorstead) November 23, 2021

D. Orlando Ledbetter reported earlier today that the Falcons were interested in Morstead to the roster. Morstead was just released recently by the Jets after filling in for several weeks while their starting punter was hurt.

Morstead, 35, was originally drafted in the fifth round by the Saints back in 2009. In 2012, Morstead signed a six-year contract extension worth $21.9 million. Morstead re-signed with the Saints again in 2018, this time with a four-year, $15.85 million deal.

The Saints released Morstead in March with two years left on his contract. He caught on with the Jets in September as an injury replacement for starting P Braden Mann. He was cut when Mann returned.

In 2021, Morstead has appeared in seven games for the Jets and punted 23 times with a 48.2 average, placing seven kicks inside the 20 and recording no touchbacks.