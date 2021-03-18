Falcons Signing S Erik Harris

According to Vic Tafur, the Falcons are signing S Erik Harris to a deal.

The Falcons are almost completely remaking their depth chart at safety this offseason. Harris has been a depth piece and spot starter with the Raiders the past few seasons.

Harris, 30, originally signed on with the Saints back in 2016. He spent over a year in New Orleans before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season and later signed by the Raiders.

The Raiders brought Harris back on an exclusive rights contract before signing him to a two-year contract worth up to $6.5 million in 2019.

In 2020, Harris appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and recorded 60 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble and five passes defended. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 69 safety out of 94 qualifying players.