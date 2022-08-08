Falcons Signing TE MyCole Pruitt, Waive/Injured DT Bryce Rogers

According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons are signing TE MyCole Pruitt to the roster.

He’ll add to the team’s depth at tight end for training camp. He’s also played for Falcons HC Arthur Smith when both were with the Titans.

The team confirmed the news and announced undrafted rookie DT Bryce Rogers was waived with an injury designation.

Pruitt, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He spent over a year in Minnesota before he was cut loose at the start of the 2016 season.

Pruitt had brief stints with the Bears and Bills before joining the Texans in 2017. Houston waived Pruitt coming out of the preseason and the Titans later signed him to their active roster during the 2018 season.

Tennessee brought Pruitt back on a one-year contract and he signed with the 49ers as an unrestricted free agent the following offseason yet never appeared in a regular season game for them.

In 2021, Pruitt appeared in 16 games for the Titans and caught 14 passes for 145 yards receiving and three touchdowns.