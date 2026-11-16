The New York Giants announced a series of roster moves on Monday for Week 11.

The full list includes:

Giants signed DB Tavierre Thomas from the Vikings’ practice squad.

from the Vikings’ practice squad. Giants signed WR Xavier Gipson from the Eagles’ practice squad.

from the Eagles’ practice squad. Giants waived WR Charlie Jones and DB Nikko Reed.

Gipson, 25, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of S.F. Austin following the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the team as a rookie and each of his first three years, but was waived following Week 1 this year.

The Giants later claimed Gipson off waivers from the Jets but cut him ahead of Week 3 and re-signed him to the practice squad. He was among the Giants’ final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason before joining the Eagles’ practice squad.

In 2025, Gipson appeared in seven games and caught two passes for six yards. As a returner, he has brought back eight punts for 86 yards and 12 kicks for 319 yards.