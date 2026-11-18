The New York Giants officially signed WR Charlie Jones and DB Nikko Reed to their practice squad and cut C Geno VanDeMark in a corresponding move, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Jones, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Purdue. He was in the final year of a four-year, $4.52 million rookie contract when the Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason.

He’s bounced on and off the Giants’ practice squad this season.

In 2026, Jones has appeared in six games for the Giants and recorded two receptions on three targets for 66 yards. He’s also recorded 16 punt returns for 160 yards (10 YPR) and 14 kickoff returns for 333 yards 23.8 (YPR).