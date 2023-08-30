Giants Re-Signing 11 To Practice Squad

Giants HC Brian Daboll said there are 11 players he can confirm will be re-signed to the practice squad, per Pat Leonard.
The list includes:
- OLB Oshane Ximines
- OLB Tomon Fox
- TE Ryan Jones
- LB Darrian Beavers
- QB Tommy DeVito
- WR Cole Beasley
- LB Dyontae Johnson
- CB Amani Oruwariye
- CB Gemon Green
- S Alex Cook
- DL Ryder Anderson
Ximines, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2019 out of Old Dominion. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,356,784 rookie contract including an $836,784 signing bonus.
He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason when the Giants opted to re-sign him to a deal.
In 2022, Ximines appeared in 15 games for the Giants and recorded 24 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, and two pass deflections.
