Giants Re-Signing 11 To Practice Squad

Giants HC Brian Daboll said there are 11 players he can confirm will be re-signed to the practice squad, per Pat Leonard.

The list includes:

OLB Oshane Ximines OLB Tomon Fox TE Ryan Jones LB Darrian Beavers QB Tommy DeVito WR Cole Beasley LB Dyontae Johnson CB Amani Oruwariye CB Gemon Green S Alex Cook DL Ryder Anderson

Ximines, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2019 out of Old Dominion. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,356,784 rookie contract including an $836,784 signing bonus.

He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason when the Giants opted to re-sign him to a deal.

In 2022, Ximines appeared in 15 games for the Giants and recorded 24 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, and two pass deflections.