Giants Re-Signing P Jamie Gillan To Three-Year Deal Worth Up To $10.2M

Tom Pelissero reports that the Giants are re-signing P Jamie Gillan to a three-year deal worth up to $10.2 million.

Gillan, 27, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas Pine-Bluff in 2019. He won the competition for Cleveland’s starting punter job.

He was eventually waived by the team in 2021 and caught on with the Bills practice squad. From there he joined the Giants and became the team’s starting punter in 2022.

He re-signed with the Giants on a two-year, $4 million extension back in 2023.

In 2022, Gillan appeared in 13 games for the Giants and punted 56 times with a 43.7 average, two touchbacks, 27 kicks placed inside the 20, and a long punt of 67 yards.