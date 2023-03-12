Giants Re-Signing WR Sterling Shepard

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Giants are expected to re-sign WR Sterling Shepard.

Shepard suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 and was coming off a torn Achilles that ended his 2021 season as well.

Shepard, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.944 million rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $41 million extension that includes $21.3 million guaranteed.

Shepard was set to make base salaries of $8.475 and $9.475 million in the final two years of his deal, however, the two sides agreed to a reworked deal that made him a free agent in 2023.

His contract became void last month but it now seems he will be continuing his career with the Giants.

In 2022, Shepard appeared in three games for the Giants and caught 13 passes for 154 yards receiving and one touchdown.