Giants Signing LB Todd Davis and WR Damion Willis

The New York Giants announced Saturday that they’ve signed veteran LB Todd Davis to a contract. The team is also signing WR Damion Willis to a deal as well.

Davis recently visited with the Giants, so he was clearly on their radar as a potential addition.

Davis, 29, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Sacramento State back in 2014. He lasted less than a year in New Orleans before he was waived during the season and later claimed off of waivers by the Broncos.

The Broncos brought Davis back on a one-year, $2.746 million restricted contract for the 2016 season before signing him to a three-year, $15 million contract that included $6 million guaranteed in 2018.

Denver released Davis coming out of training camp in 2020 and he later signed on with the Vikings.

In 2020, Davis appeared in 11 games for the Vikings and recorded 35 tackles, one sack, and two pass deflections.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.

Willis, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Troy back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Bengals and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

However, the Bengals elected to waive Willis and he was on and off of their roster. Cincinnati waived him last year and he was later claimed by the Browns.

Cleveland waived Willis before the start of the 2020 season. He signed on with the Broncos a few months ago but was eventually let go by the team.

In 2019, Willis appeared in 10 games for the Bengals and caught nine passes for 82 yards receiving and no touchdowns.