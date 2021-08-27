Giants Signing DB Jordyn Peters

The New York Giants announced on Friday that they have signed free agent DB Jordyn Peters to a contract.

We have signed DB Jordyn Peters ðŸ“°: https://t.co/7urbEwT0Vg pic.twitter.com/OPaieT7UO8 — New York Giants (@Giants) August 27, 2021

Peters, 22, went undrafted this year out of Auburn and caught on with the Jets before being waived by the team.

He then tried out for the Giants and was signed before being waived in favor of veteran G Ted Larsen earlier this month. The team is now opting to bring him back after trading away K/P Ryan Santoso.

During his four-year career at Auburn, Peters recorded 101 tackles, two sacks, and one interception. He also recorded eight pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.