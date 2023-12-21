Giants Signing DL Timmy Horne Off Falcons’ Practice Squad

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Giants are signing DL Timmy Horne off of the Falcons’ practice squad on Thursday.

Garafolo notes that this move will give the Giants some depth with Dexter Lawrence dealing with a hamstring injury.

Horne, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Kansas State back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Falcons, but was among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Falcons later signed Horne to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of the unit ever since.

In 2023, Horne has appeared in three games for the Falcons and recorded four tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.