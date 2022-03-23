Giants Signing DT Justin Ellis To One-Year Contract

Ian Rapoport reports that the Giants are signing former Ravens DT Justin Ellis to a one-year deal.

Ellis, 31, was drafted in the fourth round by the Raiders back in 2014. He played out the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a three-year extension worth over $15 million in 2018.

The Raiders placed Ellis on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 with a knee injury and later cut him with an injury settlement. From there, he agreed to a deal with the Ravens and returned to Baltimore.

Ellis re-signed with Baltimore on a one-year, $1.2 million deal but the Ravens initially cut him before the start of the season. They later opted to bring him back to their practice squad and he was then elevated to the active roster.

In 2021, Ellis appeared in 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 18 tackles.