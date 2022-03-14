Giants Signing OL Jon Feliciano

The New York Giants are signing OL Jon Feliciano, according to Matt Parrino.

The Bills released Feliciano after he was approached about taking a pay cut but was unwilling to do so.

Art Stapleton notes that Feliciano will move to center in New York.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Feliciano, 30, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Miami. He finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

Feliciano eventually earned a starting role for the Raiders in 2018 before departing for a two-year contract with the Bills. He re-signed with Buffalo on a three-year, $14.4 million deal this past offseason.

In 2021, Feliciano appeared in nine games for the Bills and made six starts.