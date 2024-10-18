Giants Signing OT Chris Hubbard Off 49ers’ Practice Squad

Giants HC Brian Daboll announced they are signing OT Chris Hubbard off the 49ers’ practice squad to their active roster on Friday, per Dan Salomone of the Giants’ official site.

New York has an obvious need for depth at the position following Andrew Thomas’ season-ending injury.

Hubbard, 33, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of UAB back in 2013. He spent his first year on the practice squad before returning to the team on two consecutive one-year contracts.

He signed a five-year, $36.5 million contract with the Browns in March of 2018. In 2020, he and the team reworked that deal to make him a free agent in 2022.

After returning to the Browns on a one-year deal for the 2022 season, Hubbard signed a one-year contract with the Titans in 2023 before joining the 49ers in 2024.

In 2023, Hubbard played in nine games with nine starts for the Titans.