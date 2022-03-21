Giants Signing RB Matt Breida

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Giants are signing RB Matt Breida to a contract.

Breida flashed late last season for the Bills and joins a chunk of their coaching staff in New York.

Breida, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Southern back in 2017 and finished a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the 49ers.

The 49ers placed a second-round tender on Breida before trading him to the Dolphins in 2020. He played out the season under the restricted tender and made a base salary of $3.27 million.

Breida was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Bills.

In 2021, Brieda appeared in nine games for the Bills and rushed for 125 yards on 26 carries (4.8 YPC) and a touchdown to go along with seven receptions for 72 yards receiving and two more touchdowns.